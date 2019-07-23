Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $1,552,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,291 shares of company stock worth $22,479,634. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.62. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $268.62 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.69.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

