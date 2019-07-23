Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $18,683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,629,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. 5,594,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

