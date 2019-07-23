Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 6,798,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $97.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08.

About Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY)

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the development of exploration projects for lithium and other mineral commodities in Argentina, Australia, and Namibia. It primarily holds a 77.5% interest in the Rincon Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

