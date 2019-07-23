Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.91. 10,055,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,779,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.15.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $138,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,230 shares of company stock valued at $61,571,002 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

