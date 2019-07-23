Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

