Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 678,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $129.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.