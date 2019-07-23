Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,220,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,686,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

