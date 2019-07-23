Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 7th Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 105,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.22.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. 17,179,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,963,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

