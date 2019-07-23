Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX) Shares Down 1.1%

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.46 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.32), 1,268 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:AHX)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

