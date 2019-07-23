Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.59. The company had a trading volume of 969,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

