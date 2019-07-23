Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $165.00. Animalcare Group shares last traded at $163.50, with a volume of 39,022 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 million and a P/E ratio of -96.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Animalcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.94%.

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

