AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.07% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 165.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,260,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.01.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. 2,757,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,256. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.78. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

