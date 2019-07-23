Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.79 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,349. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $160.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

