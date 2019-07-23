Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

