Analyzing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Spi Energy (NYSE:SPI)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Spi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor -5.49% -20.36% 1.00% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Spi Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $750.90 million 0.47 -$3.90 million $0.71 14.48 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.23 -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Spi Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.