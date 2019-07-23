Analysts Set $12.50 Price Target for BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSig Technologies an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,150 shares of company stock worth $289,165. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth $115,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,968. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

