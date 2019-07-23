Analysts Set $11.45 Target Price for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.45 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,499. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $626.20 million and a PE ratio of 32.18.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.00 million. Viomi Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

