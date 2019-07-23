Analysts Expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to Post $0.89 EPS

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $47.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MCB traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $354.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

