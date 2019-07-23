Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.