Analysts Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Tailored Brands posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

TLRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tailored Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,127,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,216,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

TLRD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 75,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,814. The firm has a market cap of $258.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.93. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

