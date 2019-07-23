Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. 297,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,305. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $957.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.40. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.