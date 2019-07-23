Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report sales of $448.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.66 million and the highest is $450.20 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $326.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTT. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alcon in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.59. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13.

In other GTT Communications news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,642 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $109,748.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,200,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 2,778 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $115,398.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,452,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,017 shares of company stock valued at $726,520. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTT. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 1,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.