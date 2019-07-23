Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, approximately 1,010 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

