Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Midas Management Corp

Midas Management Corp increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Midas Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Midas Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

AMGN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,889. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

