Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
ARREF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.65. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.92.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
