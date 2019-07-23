Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ARREF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.65. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

