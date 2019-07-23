American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after buying an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $643,757,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after buying an additional 669,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,861,060 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $128.20. 3,978,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,428. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

