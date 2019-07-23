American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 385,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.00. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $3,336,254. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

