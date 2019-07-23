Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Set at $2,300.00 by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned a $2,300.00 target price by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.83.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,994.49. 2,481,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,914.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.