Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $1,183,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,434,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,994.49. 2,481,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,244. The company has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,908.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,210.83.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

