Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Altice USA posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

In related news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $13,611,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,973,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,254 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 425.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,926,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Altice USA by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,755,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 200.0% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 157,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 319.75 and a beta of 0.99. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

