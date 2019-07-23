Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.71

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $20.29. Altagas shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 427,298 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. Cormark lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.72.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altagas Ltd will post 1.1199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Altagas’s payout ratio is 171.15%.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

