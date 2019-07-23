ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.33, approximately 6,904 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APELY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

