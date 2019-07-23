Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,148.05. 914,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,326.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

