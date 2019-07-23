Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,362.38.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total value of $46,313.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,991.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,146.21. 991,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,107.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

