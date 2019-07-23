Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 146,132 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146,132 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,350,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347,718 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $119,790,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 339,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.21.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

