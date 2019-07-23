Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 244,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,717 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980,962 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27.

