Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.45. 182,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

