Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 2,367,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,593. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,028.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $700,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 424,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 371,947 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

