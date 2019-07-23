Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

MSFT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

