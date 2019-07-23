Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Set at $173.00 by Robert W. Baird

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) has been given a $173.00 price objective by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. 779,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $133.56 and a 1-year high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.