Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) PT Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

ASR stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alacer Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$97.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

