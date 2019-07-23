Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) PT Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
ASR stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alacer Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38.
Alacer Gold Company Profile
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.