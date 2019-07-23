Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) Trading Down 0.3%

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU.U)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.44, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKU.U. Clarus Securities began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Akumin from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.59.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.