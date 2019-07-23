Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.74

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.74. Aimia shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 194,228 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIM. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimia Inc will post -0.1686508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

