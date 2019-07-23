Affiance Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,108,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

