Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,447. The company has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

