Affiance Financial LLC Has $18.12 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$80.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,031. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.