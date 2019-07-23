Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. 165,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

