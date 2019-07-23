Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.73. The company had a trading volume of 322,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,911. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $184.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

