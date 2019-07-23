Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Invests $29,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $874,003.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.52.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 773,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,786. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.